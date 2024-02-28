Analyzing TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) and Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK)

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) and Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TKO Group and Gamer Pakistan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 3 8 0 2.73 Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A

TKO Group presently has a consensus price target of $106.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.31%. Given TKO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Gamer Pakistan.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.29 billion 11.57 $195.59 million $1.29 66.95 Gamer Pakistan N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TKO Group and Gamer Pakistan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76% Gamer Pakistan N/A -758.65% -145.17%

Summary

TKO Group beats Gamer Pakistan on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

