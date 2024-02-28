Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price at $8.30

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Redfin by 342.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 158,690 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 372,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 61,559 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 65,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 82,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Redfin has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $825.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

