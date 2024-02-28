Analysts Set Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) PT at $36.00

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LBPH shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $96,479,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBPH opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

