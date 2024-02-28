Analysts Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Price Target at GBX 3,166

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,166 ($40.16).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.93) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.66) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.53) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($31.08) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 20th.

In other Experian news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.49), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,156,796.96). 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Experian stock opened at GBX 3,416 ($43.33) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,838.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,366 ($30.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,468 ($43.99). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,251.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,946.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,943.82%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

