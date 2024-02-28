Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Driven Brands (DRVN)

Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/26/2024 – Driven Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2024 – Driven Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2024 – Driven Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2024 – Driven Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2024 – Driven Brands was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.
Shares of DRVN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. 344,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
