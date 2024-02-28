Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Driven Brands (DRVN)

Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/26/2024 – Driven Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Driven Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Driven Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Driven Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Driven Brands was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

Shares of DRVN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. 344,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Driven Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 8.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

