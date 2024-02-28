Analysts Offer Predictions for TransMedics Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.13. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,538,240. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 78.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 182,173 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 338,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 96,609 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after buying an additional 363,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.