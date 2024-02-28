Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amprius Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $297.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $8,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 911,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 144.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 241,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 30,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,022,233 shares of company stock worth $4,033,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

