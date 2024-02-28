Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.59

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.59 and last traded at $108.45, with a volume of 185798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.94.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $15,017,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 567,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,256,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

