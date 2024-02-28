AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $54.89, but opened at $58.01. AMN Healthcare Services shares last traded at $57.53, with a volume of 123,725 shares.

Specifically, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 5.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.