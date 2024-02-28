Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,752 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.17% of Americold Realty Trust worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COLD

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.