American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.210-10.450 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.21-10.45 EPS.

American Tower Trading Down 0.5 %

American Tower stock opened at $186.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 122.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in American Tower by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in American Tower by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 153,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 77,516 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

