American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.