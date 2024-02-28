American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,688 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.24% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $28,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

