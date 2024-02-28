American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 227,825 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of American Express worth $57,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Express by 31.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 285,906 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.26. The stock had a trading volume of 288,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,216. The firm has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.55. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $218.35.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

