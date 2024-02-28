American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,551 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 38,310 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of American Express worth $148,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.50. The company had a trading volume of 351,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.55. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $218.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

