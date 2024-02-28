American Express (NYSE:AXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $218.34

American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $218.34 and last traded at $218.19, with a volume of 164283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.42 and its 200-day moving average is $171.55. The firm has a market cap of $158.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $397,678,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

