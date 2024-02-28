American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.53-5.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Cfra reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

AEP traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 11.64%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

