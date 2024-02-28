Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AS. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

AS opened at $15.99 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $16.53.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

