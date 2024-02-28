Ambev (ABEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.45%.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth $29,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABEV

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.