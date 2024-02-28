Ambarella’s (AMBA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s previous close.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $91.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ambarella by 30.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 33.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ambarella by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.