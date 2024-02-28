Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBCGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.54, but opened at $17.40. Ambac Financial Group shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 40,499 shares.

The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 47.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on Ambac Financial Group

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 910.1% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 129,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117,114 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $750.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.