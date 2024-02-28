Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.54, but opened at $17.40. Ambac Financial Group shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 40,499 shares.

The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 47.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 910.1% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 129,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117,114 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $750.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

