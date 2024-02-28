Amarin (AMRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amarin Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $545.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.05. Amarin has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $26,963.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 566,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 30.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 82.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 349,764 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

