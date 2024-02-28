Altus Group Limited to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altus Group in a report released on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight Capital cut Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Altus Group from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.72.

TSE:AIF opened at C$49.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.99. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$35.29 and a 1-year high of C$61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,663.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

In other news, Director Raymond Mikulich acquired 1,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,190.00. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

