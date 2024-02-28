Altrius Global Dividend ETF (DIVD) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on February 29th

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DIVD opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31.

Institutional Trading of Altrius Global Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altrius Global Dividend ETF stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. LM Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Altrius Global Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

