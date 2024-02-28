Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) fell 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $396.28 and last traded at $396.28. 72,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 207,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $438.65.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 13.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.61.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $128,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $139,291,000. Dalal Street LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $59,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221,219 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

