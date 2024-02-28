Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) fell 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $396.28 and last traded at $396.28. 72,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 207,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $438.65.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 13.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.61.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
