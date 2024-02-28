Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.81

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.81 and last traded at $75.73, with a volume of 24246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,245 shares of company stock worth $6,048,673. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

