Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Alignment Healthcare updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.42.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

