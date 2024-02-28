Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 943,274 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 970.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. 2,639,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,977. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

