Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a growth of 6,040.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.3 days.
Alfa Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ALFFF remained flat at $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. Alfa has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $0.81.
Alfa Company Profile
