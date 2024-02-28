Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a growth of 6,040.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.3 days.

Alfa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALFFF remained flat at $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. Alfa has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $0.81.

Get Alfa alerts:

Alfa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.