Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Down to $6.41

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.23. Alector shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 28,747 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $666.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24.

In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,926 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alector by 349.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alector by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Alector by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Alector by 199.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

