Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,573,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 3,334,768 shares.The stock last traded at $21.32 and had previously closed at $21.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

