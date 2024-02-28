Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $323.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.17 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Albany International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-4.050 EPS.

Albany International Stock Up 2.1 %

AIN opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. Albany International has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $102.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Albany International by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Albany International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

