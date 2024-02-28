Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Transport Services Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.55-0.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

ATSG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

