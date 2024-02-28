agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

NYSE AGL opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in agilon health by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 413,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 89,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 4,617.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,913,000 after purchasing an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 44.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 321,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 165,586 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

