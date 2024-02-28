Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.560-$1.590 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.440-5.550 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

A stock opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.44.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

