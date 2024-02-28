Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.170-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.440-5.550 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.30. The stock had a trading volume of 567,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,283. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average of $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on A shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on A

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $168,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 169.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.