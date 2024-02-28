Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Aflac were worth $21,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,682,000 after purchasing an additional 366,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,794,000 after acquiring an additional 107,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aflac by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,295,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,953,000 after acquiring an additional 368,704 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,445. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

