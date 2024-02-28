Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.07. Affimed has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Affimed by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Affimed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

