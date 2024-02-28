Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.88. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $72,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

