Advantage Solutions (ADV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 95,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,272,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after buying an additional 44,116 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 44,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

