Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of AAP stock traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $67.82. 1,997,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,744. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $143.96.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 15.2% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5,375.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

