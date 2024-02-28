Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Advance Auto Parts has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.06. 2,327,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,309. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $143.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

