ADT (NYSE:ADT) Shares Gap Up to $6.53

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.82. ADT shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 1,485,560 shares traded.

ADT Stock Up 7.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 824.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ADT by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 33.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.