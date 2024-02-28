Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 36,363 shares.The stock last traded at $21.18 and had previously closed at $21.22.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at Adams Natural Resources Fund

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, VP Gregory W. Buckley bought 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $68,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter worth $26,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

