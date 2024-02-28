Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ (ACXP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 376.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %

ACXP traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 68,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,262. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $8.82.

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

