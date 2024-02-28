ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. ACM Research updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $8.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. 8,983,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $570,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 205.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 42.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

