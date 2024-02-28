ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.14% from the company’s previous close.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. 1,559,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,982. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

