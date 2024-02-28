ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Announces Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACAD traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,661. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

