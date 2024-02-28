ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Announces Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,612. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

