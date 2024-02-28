ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Sells $19,045.24 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $19,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,722.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on ACAD
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 wealth-compounding stocks to beat the market this decade
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Palantir Stock Has It all… Except the Analysts’ Support
Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.