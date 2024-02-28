ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Sells $19,045.24 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $19,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,722.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

